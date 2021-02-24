Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

