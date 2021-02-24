Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $38.12 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00738921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

