Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $19.44 or 0.00039858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,611.40 or 0.99669245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00138775 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,663,722 coins and its circulating supply is 210,879,119 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

