Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 6.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

