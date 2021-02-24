COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.43 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $123.43 million and $60.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00512830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00069398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00083278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.00488473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00075391 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.