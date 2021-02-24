CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

