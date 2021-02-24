COVA Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $808,977.16 and $26,543.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

