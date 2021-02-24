COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for $1,010.12 or 0.02091649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00495090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00066874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00080741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00477498 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,515 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.