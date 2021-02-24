Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.41. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($70.56). The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

