Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.08 ($65.97).

1COV stock opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($70.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

