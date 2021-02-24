Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.08 ($65.97).

ETR 1COV opened at €60.12 ($70.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.41. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($70.56). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

