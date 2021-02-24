Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Covestro stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 10,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

