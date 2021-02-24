Covestro’s (COVTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

