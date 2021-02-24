Cowen Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.