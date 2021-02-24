Cowen Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.
MDT stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
