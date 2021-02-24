Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 1,997 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

