CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Up 7.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 1,476,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,123,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

