Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

