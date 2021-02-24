Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.34.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
