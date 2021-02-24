Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Crane worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crane by 60.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crane by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crane by 91.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

