Crane Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of NYSE CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.
In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.