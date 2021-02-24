Crane Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Crane has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 225.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

