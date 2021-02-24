Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 287,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

