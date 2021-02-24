Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,934.08

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,934.08 ($25.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.94). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 7,097 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,934.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £576.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

