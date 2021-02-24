Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Hits $86.07 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $86.07 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $139.64 or 0.00277302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.78 or 0.00498001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00469009 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

