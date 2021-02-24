Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 296,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 346,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other news, Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $70,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,686 shares of company stock valued at $254,945. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Creatd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTD)
Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.
