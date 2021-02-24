Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 296,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 346,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $70,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,686 shares of company stock valued at $254,945. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

