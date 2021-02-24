Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 20,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

