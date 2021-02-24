Credit Corp Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.36 (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.29 ($23.78), for a total value of A$332,940.00 ($237,814.29).

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

