Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Brinker International worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 98,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,939. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

