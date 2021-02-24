Credit Suisse AG Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Commvault Systems worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. 17,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,868. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.