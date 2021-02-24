Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $117.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $6.56 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,570. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,359,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

