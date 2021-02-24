Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Snap from $81.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

