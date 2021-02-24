Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $3.34 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $10.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,495.74 or 1.00419566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00135888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012416 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

