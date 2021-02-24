Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 328,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

