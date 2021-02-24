Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 58,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.