Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 724.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. 26,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

