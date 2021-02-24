Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,099.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.74. 16,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,399. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86. The stock has a market cap of $195.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

