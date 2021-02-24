Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 592,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.