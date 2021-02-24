Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $219.93.

