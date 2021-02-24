Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

