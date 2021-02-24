Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 351,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 227,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 103,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

