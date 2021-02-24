Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.83.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$150.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

