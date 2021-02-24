CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

