CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRHM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
