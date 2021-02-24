Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.