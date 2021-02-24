CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $60.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $166,873.65 and approximately $60.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 262.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,577,629 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

