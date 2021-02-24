Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.34.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 232,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,531. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.