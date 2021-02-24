Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.34.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 232,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,531. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

