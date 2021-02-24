Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

