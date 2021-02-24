Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.67. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 18,817 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

