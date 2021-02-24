Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,127,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. 17,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

