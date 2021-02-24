Crown Market Capitalization Hits $4.01 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Crown has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $18,876.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,802.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.01072778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.00397108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003644 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005215 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,631,085 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

