Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.28 million and $2,247.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

