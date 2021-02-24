Crypto.com Coin Hits One Day Volume of $318.29 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $318.29 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.21 or 0.00732402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.93 or 0.04549526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.