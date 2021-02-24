Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.13 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $343,400.18 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

